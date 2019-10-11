Priyanka Chopra At The Jimmy Fallon Show: This Is What Happened When She Tried The Sauce That’s 400 Times Hotter Than Jalapeno

Priyanka Chopra who recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon spilled a lot of beans on returning to Bollywood after three long years and husband singer, Nick Jonas. She also took the spicy chicken wings challenge called Hot Ones.

Sean Evans who happens to be the host of this segment Hot Ones asked different questions to Jimmy Fallon and Priyanka Chopra. With each hot chicken wing, they had to apply a different spicy hot sauce (chilli) which goes from less spicy to most spicy. Evans asked Priyanka that a while ago her husband Nick came to the show and she gave a little pep-talk to him before the same, what exactly did you tell him? Replying to it, Priyanka said, “I did tell him that he needs to do these for the Indians. Now that he’s married to my entire country, he needs to bring it home for us.”

Priyanka at it’s best isn’t! She shared a picture of herself from the sets of Jimmy Fallon’s show and wrote, “Talking #TheSkyIsPink (after Hot One’s wings ) on @fallontonight at 11:35pm EST on NBC! Hot sauce 400x spicier than a jalapeño…don’t try this at home!!”

Recently, The Sky Is Pink was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and got a standing ovation of almost 15 minutes. The film is getting a good response from all over the world and we couldn’t be happier for the team.

Check out the video here:



