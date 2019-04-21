Filmmaker Prakash Jha, whose next film is titled Pareeksha, says unfortunately, education never gets the deserved attention during Indian elections.

Pareeksha is about a rickshaw puller who takes children from affluent homes to a famous private English school every morning, and dreams if he could ever give his own child that opportunity. He sets out on a dangerous path in this pursuit.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

As someone who has dabbled in politics himself, does he think the subject of literacy and education has been given enough mileage and attention in the ongoing election season?

“Unfortunately, the subject of education never gets the attention it should during elections,” Jha told IANS.

His film, currently in post-production, features Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and Shubham Jha.

The movie’s theme seems to highlight the urban-rural divide.

But Jha said: “More than the urban-rural (divide), it is about the haves and the have nots. Also about how today the underprivileged have begun to understand the value of good education which will provide them opportunities and pull them out of the hellish life they are forced to live.”

A story like “Pareeksha” may end up being compared to the Irrfan Khan-starrer “Hindi Medium”, which is already getting a sequel.

However, Jha pointed out that “Hindi Medium” was made with different intentions and parameters.

“‘Pareeksha’ is about dreams and aspirations and the dangerous path a father takes to have his child’s dream realised. A path that could destroy everything,” he said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!