Telugu star Prabhas shot to fame with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series and since then the actor is dubbed to be the biggest star in the country. He is giving tough competition to established Bollywood superstars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan. He enjoys a fan following not only in the South industry but also in Hindi cinema.

Advertisement

The superstar’s appeal can be felt in Hindi speaking belts as well as the Southern belts like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. Currently, he has plenty of films in his kitty, including Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, and Spirit. Interestingly most of his films are being produced by Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar.

Advertisement

If the latest reports are to be believed, Prabhas is the highest-paid actor in the entertainment industry next to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. A source revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Bhushan Kumar is amongst the biggest producers of Bollywood today and he is looking to make the biggest of the films in the post-pandemic world. And hence, he is teaming up not only with a Bollywood actor, but someone who has the widest possible reach pan India – Prabhas. His presence gives Bhushan and his team the liberty to make films without being bothered much about the budgets. He is supremely excited to take things to the next level with Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and Spirit.”

The report further quoted a source as saying, “Working with Prabhas is a matter of prestige today given his unparalleled stardom. The actor has reportedly charged Rs. 150 crores flat to be a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and with this, he has emerged as the highest-paid actor of India today. He got Rs. 150 crores for Adipurush as well. He is the third actor in the last 10 years to be paid upwards of Rs. 100 crores after Salman Khan (who got Rs. 100 crores plus for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai) and Akshay Kumar (who started charging Rs. 100 crores from Bell Bottom).”

So what do you think about Prabhas charging Rs 100 crore for a film? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Not Samantha But Naga Chaitanya Madly Wanted To Tie The Knot With Shruti Haasan?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube