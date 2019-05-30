Prabhas Fans – Saaho Teaser Is Coming Sooner Than You Expected!

Saaho stars Baahubali‘s Prabhas and the hype has already been creating waves, even before the teaser of the film is out. The makers gifted us with 2 very slickly edited videos on the birthdays of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. There’s more good news for the fans, the teaser release date is out.

There are strong reports that teaser of Saaho is all set to get attached with Salman Khan’s Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is releasing on 5th June i.e. coming Wednesday, and it’s said the makers of Saaho will release the teaser either on the same day or a day before.

Teaser will be attached with the prints of Bharat, so it will be a treat for Prabhas fans as they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza on the big screen. Saaho is set to hit the screens on Independence Day on August 15 this year. The film is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. It promises to provide a pan-India appeal.

Apart from Shraddha and Prabhas, Saaho also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others. Director of photography Madhie has lent his creativity to the film, with veteran Sreekar Prasad as the editor and Sabu Cyril as the production designer.

A UV Creations production, the film will be presented by T-Series and its Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

