Prabhas’ Fan Threatens To Kill Himself If Superstar Doesn’t Come To Meet Him, Climbs A Mobile Tower

In India, stardom of actors knows no bounds and Prabhas is one of the biggest stars with one of the craziest fan following. A crazy fan of Prabhas recently climbed a mobile phone tower and threatened to kill himself if the superstar doesn’t meet him.

According to local media reports, the fan has declared that if Prabhas doesn’t come to meet him at the spot, he’ll kill himself by jumping from the tower. It has been reported that the locals and officials have been trying to make him come down but he is refusing.

Now, this may sound interesting to some die-hard fans of the star but it’s really dangerous and irresponsible. Earlier too, a fan of Prabhas electrocuted himself while trying to put a flax board of Saaho at a theatre in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Saaho has crossed 400 crore at the global box-office, the film’s makers tweeted on Monday.

“Can you imagine anything getting bigger than this? #Saaho crosses 400 Cr+ at BOs worldwide,” read a tweet on the official handle of the film.

Saaho is Prabhas’s first release after the blockbuster Baahubali series. While the film opened well, it left has many fans and the media underwhelmed owing to its lack of a cohesive plot.

The action drama was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, and is made on a budget of around Rs 350 crore. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.

