Post Sooryavanshi Update, Akshay Kumar Fans Set For Another Treat As He Signs His 4th Film Of 2021?

Akshay Kumar fans are currently in a celebration mode as the superstar has preponed the release date of his Rohit Shetty cop film, Sooryavanshi. The film also starring Katrina Kaif in lead, and Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn in special roles will now release on 24th March. Well, if that wasn’t enough, we have another big news as the actor has reportedly signed his 4th film of 2021 with Ekta Kapoor and below is all we know about it!

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar already has 3 films scheduled to release next year. While Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush is scheduled for Valentine’s Day, Bachchan Pandey alongside Kriti Sanon will witness a Republic Day release along with Bell Bottom that will release in April next year. Now, adding onto the list is an action-comedy that will be backed by Ekta Kapoor.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror has revealed all about it as, “Akshay signed the film around 10 days ago. The logistics are currently being worked out and the script is being finalised,” further revealing that the yet-untitled film is a comic caper with some action and lots of humour. “It will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a lavish scale. Like all his films, Akshay will complete this one too in a start-to-finish schedule.”

The film is scheduled to go on floors by this year-end and is aiming to release in the second half of next year. It will mark the reunion of the Sooryavanshi actor with Ekta, who last worked together for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara.

Furthermore, another treat comes in as the actor is already looking forward to another script and will have releases next year. Clearly, it’s Akshay Kumar all the way!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!