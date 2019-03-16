Post Shraddha Kapoor’s Exit, Parineeti Chopra Is Grateful To Play Saina Nehwal

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina Nehwal biopic, is grateful about taking on the role.

“Truly, truly grateful,” Parineeti tweeted to T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar who welcomed her on board for the film about the badminton ace.

Parineeti, who is busy promoting her forthcoming film “Kesari” these days, will start training in badminton for the role soon.

Shraddha had been preparing hard for the movie, and she even spent time with Saina to ace the role. But according to reports, she opted out of the project over scheduling conflicts.

Amole Gupte is directing the project.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!