It was early last month when Bollywood actress Dia Mirza shook entire film industry and her fans all over by announcing her separation with her now ex-husband Sahil Sangha. Dia and Sahil were one of the most liked and followed couples in Bollywood.

They got married in 2014, and before their marriage, they had dated each other for over 11 years. The latest is that the duo, Dia and Sahil, were yesterday spotted together in Mumbai following some unknown reason.

Recently, there have been many celebrity couples in Bollywood who after separation remained in touch with each other as friends. Dia also had clearly stated in a note on Instagram which she shared after the announcement of her separation that she will continue to stay in contact with Sahil as a friend and will always be there for him.

As the note read, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other. We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time. We will not be commenting any further on this matter. Thank you, Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha.”

On the work front, Dia made her film debut in Bollywood with filmmaker Gautham Menon’s Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein in 2001, was last seen on big screens in director Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture Sanju opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2018.

