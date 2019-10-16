The discussion around pay parity in the industry has been a point of conversation for a while now, but looks like there’s no noticeable change yet. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked whether she was getting paid equally as her Good Newwz co-star Akshay Kumar or Takht co-stars, and her sudden expressions spoke it all. Now Kriti Sanon who had earlier put out concerns on the issue, has opened up yet again.

Kriti Sanon is currently busy with the promotions of upcoming comedy flick, Housefull 4 which stars Akshay along with Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda among others in leads. During an interview, the Luka Chuppi actress was asked if there’s any change that she’s noticed ever since she spoke about it the last time.

Kriti answered to Mumbai Mirror saying, “There’s still a huge gap as far as pay is concerned and the only way to reduce that is for women to present a united front in their demand for certain remuneration. I’m glad films revolving around a female protagonist are making the numbers. Slowly, producers will have the confidence to let a woman carry a film on her shoulders.”

Furthermore, Kriti also spoke about the #MeToo movement due to which even the original director Sajid Khan was replaced from the project. She said, “I have always been for the movement and have been vocal about it. It takes a lot of courage to come out in the open and speak about what you’ve been through. It’s unfortunate that there’s no legal way to resolve this conclusively but at least it has instilled fear in every industry and that’s important. I am fortunate that I haven’t been through any of this, but I’ve noticed that meetings, which would earlier happen at home, are now scheduled outside to avoid coming across as shady.”

