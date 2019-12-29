Post Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi Now Bags A Film Alongside Katrina Kaif?

Siddhant Chaturvedi became everyone’s favourite, with his outstanding performance as MC Sher in Gully Boy this year. The film gave him a great fan following and a lot of popularity. The audience, as well as critics, couldn’t stop gushing over her performance.

Well, if you are a talented actor, it’s natural that filmmakers would want to work with you. However, for a long time, Sid kept everyone curious about what his next project will be. Now, the actor is on a signing spree and has opened up about different films he is a part of.

Recently, it was announced that Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next. If this wasn’t news big enough to get you excited, well, the actor just revealed that he has a film with Katrina Kaif too!

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Chaturvedi spoke about his film with Kat. He said, “It’s a horror-comedy, yes. I am waiting for the producers to announce the project. I am also doing an action film next year.”

Well, that’s definitely big news! Just at the beginning of his career, Siddhant will be sharing the screen space with two of the most amazing ladies in Bollywood.

Along with these two films, he is also one of the leads in YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2. He is paired alongside debutante Sharvari in the film which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Who do you think Sid will look better with? Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

