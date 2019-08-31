Post Coolie No. 1, Varun Dhawan To Reunite With Shashank Khaitan For An Action Thriller?

Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan who was last seen on big screens in Kalank, has been all busy with his dad David Dhawan’s directorial venture Coolie No. 1, and also with the chat show for his Youtube channel where one will get to see the young actor interacting with various personalities from different fields.

However, the latest news related to the Student Of The Year actor is, according to a report by Filmfare, after wrapping up Coolie No 1, Varun will be kick-starting his next, an action thriller which will be helmed by filmmaker Shashank Khaitan.

“Post wrapping up dad David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan will start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s next come January 2020. It will be Varun’s third collaboration with Shashank after hits Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It’s going to be an action adventure,” reveals a source close to the development.

However, an official statement about the same is yet to be made by the actor and the filmmaker.

About Varun’s Coolie No 1, the film has gorgeous actress Sara Ali Khan in lead, along with Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav in major roles.

The film is a remake of 1995 released film with the same name. The original had Govinda and Karishma Kapoor in lead roles.

Coolie No 1 will hit big screens on 1st May 2020.

