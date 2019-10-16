Post Bigg Boss, Now A Film On Jasleen Matharu-Anup Jalota’s Relation!

Last year, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota grabbed all the limelight due to their relationship in Bigg Boss 12. Though the season was said to be a dull one, the couple successfully caught viewers’ attention. They both proclaimed of sharing a master-disciple relation and post their exit from the show, it was learnt that they weren’t couple at all.

Now, whoever showed curiosity in getting more deets about the duo, has an exciting news awaiting as Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu is all set to make a movie on her daughter Jasleen and Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota.

While speaking to BollywoodLife, Kesar Matharu said, “Yes, the mahurat of the film is happening today. We plan to wrap it up in three months but Jasleen and Anup Ji are quite busy with their shows, so it might take time. We will definitely address what happened inside the Bigg Boss 12 house. The film will clear the air about their relationship. Till date, Anup Ji is teased about Jasleen and so is she. When she performs, people get up and say stuff like even my name is Anup and so on. It will be an entertaining film as people need to sit in a theatre for two hours.”

Regarding the same, Anup Jalota too shared his views. He said, “Last year, Diwali ke pehle ek dhamaaka kiya tha ‘Bigg Boss’ mein participate karke. Aur ye film iss Diwali ke pehle ka dhamaaka hai. It will clear a lot of misconceptions in the minds of people about my equation with Jasleen. In the film, she comes to learn music from me and I will be seen asking her to dress up more appropriately, as I am from a traditional music background. In real life too, I keep telling her and my other students the same thing. I have no issues with anyone wearing clothes of their choice, but certain situations demand a certain kind of dressing. I, too, wear shorts in real life, but I don’t wear them to my class when I am teaching students. We have to respect the platform,” reports a leading daily.

