The One Where Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Whether A FRIENDS Film Is On The Cards!

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green has dominated headlines since yesterday with her debut on the social media platform, Instagram. The actress now has made a new revelation and it will break the hearts of all the Friends fan. Jennifer revealed that the Friends movie is unlikely to happen.

Yes, you read that right. The most awaited Friends spin-off that fans across the globe were excited and waiting for is unlikely to take shape. According to a report on Republic World, Aniston told a magazine that the cast for sure wants to treat their fans with the film but the producers wouldn’t want it and won’t let them.

“Because our producers wouldn’t want it, wouldn’t let us. Look, it’s not been without our desire to, because our fans have wanted it so much,” said Jennifer.

The sitcom first aired in 1994 and concluded its 10 seasons run in 2004. Jennifer in the same interview was asked whether the team ever thought of making it into a film in those 10 years, She said, “It depends. I mean, we haven’t all sat in a room. But would we have loved to have done something together? Yeah. It would have been fun”. She then added, “We could have redesigned it for a couple episodes. But whatever. Maybe it’s better this way, but we’ll never know.”

Apart from this, the actress made her Instagram debut with a bang and the fans across the world went gaga to an extent where the app crashed for some time. This is the level of fandom the actress and the team Friends enjoy. We hope that the producers change their mind and we do get a spin-off.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!