POLL RESULTS: Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman Will Be Unaffected By Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior? Audience Feels So!

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has hit the screens today. The film is helmed by Nitin Kakkar and also stars Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film has opened to good reviews from the critics and even fans are loving it.

Saif’s other film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol has been doing extremely well since its release on January 10. Even films like Kangana Ranaut’s Panga and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D are struggling to mint numbers at the box office. However, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji’s record is unaffected by anything, even after clashing with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak.

Today, Koimoi conducted a poll on Twitter asking people if they think Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman will do well this weekend or it will be affected by Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. The total number of votes are 758 in which 60 percent (454 votes) people voted ‘Yes’ that it will perform well and remaining 40 percent voted ‘No’ (304 votes) saying it will be affected by Tanhaji.

Check out the poll below:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Saif’s Jawaani Jaaneman performs this weekend and how much money it manages to collect at the box office.

Along with Jawaani Jaaneman, the other two films that have released today are Gul Makai and Happy Hardy And Heer.

What do you think? Will Saif’s latest film outnumber his own film this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

