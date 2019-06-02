PM Narendra Modi Sends Heartfelt Condolence To Ajay Devgn & Family On Veeru Devgan’s Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely known for his well maintained relations with the celebrities from Bollywood. From marking his presence at the global icon, Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception to inviting various personalities like Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut amongst others to his oath-taking ceremony, aren’t these proof enough? Now, days after Veeru Devgn’s deminse, Modi ji has sent a condolence letter to Ajay Devgn and family and it’s heart-warming!

Ajay took to his Twitter to share the letter as he captioned the tweet as, “My Mother & entire Devgan family are deeply touched & humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you Sir.”

In the letter, the Prime Minister has written, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Veeru Devgan who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi Film Industry. This is a great loss for the industry.

Shri Devgan worked as a stunt man, action choreographer, director, producer and more. This is the sign of a man who completely dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it.”

He concluded the message as, “May he continue to inspire risk-takers in the world because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes. Om shanti to the departed soul.”

Veeru Devgan, aged 85, passed away as he suffered from a Cardiac arrest on last Monday.

