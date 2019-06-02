EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s Next Finally Gets A Title; Poster Details REVEALED

Ever since the announcement of filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s next with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff took place, it literally gave goosebumps to the fans of both the actors. Since both of them are pro at what they do, it will definitely be interesting to see Tiger and his idol together sharing the same frame. The film’s title was not decided then when the announcement happened, and so it was being called Hrithik VS Tiger.

Now we have exclusively learnt that the makers have finally zeroed down to a title and even the first look of the film is ready.

According to our sources, the film has been titled – Fighters. Our source revealed to us that the first look poster of the film is already finalised and it has the title Fighters on it. Apart from the title, it also features Hrithik and Tiger on it. The look of both the actors is quite raw and rustic, and it is something exciting to look forward to. Looking at the poster, it looks like that the action game will be next level in the film and the jugalbandi between the actors will be a visual spectacle. Well, this is what we have heard it from a little birdie for now! We hope to you keep you updated with some more exclusive information about the film.

Also, we managed to get a glimpse of the poster just for you’ll but we couldn’t make it.

Apart from Hrithik and Tiger, the film also features Vaani Kapoor in the pivotal role. The YRF’s project is slated to hit the theatres on October 2, 2019.

