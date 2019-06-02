Janhvi Kapoor’s gym looks are getting pretty popular these days. The beautiful actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, often slays with a ‘t-shirt on shorts’ look. However, Katrina Kaif is one actress who is concerned about it.

In an interview, she said that she is worried about Janhvi because she wears ‘very short’ shorts. She said, “I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Janhvi’s elder cousin Sonam Kapoor came in her defense recently as she posted one of her look on the Instagram story and wrote, ‘She also wears regular clothes and rocks it’.

Have a look at the story below:

Well, we hope this doesn’t go further and ends right here.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is promoting her upcoming biggie Bharat post which she will start shooting for Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty. Sonam Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the biopic of Gunjan Saxena, Karan Johar’s Takht and Rooh Afza also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

