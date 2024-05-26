In 1989, Salman Khan appeared as the leading hero for the first time in Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath, and others. It received terrific reviews and made Salman the superstar he is today. But did you know actor Piyush Mishra was first considered for the part?

Actor Piyush Mishra has acted in several Hindi movies, including Gulaal, Gangs of Wasseypur, Tamasha, Rockstar, Maqbool, and others. In an interview, Mishra revealed that Sooraj Barjatya’s father had approached him to play Prem in Maine Pyar Kiya.

Piyush Mishra On Being Offered Maine Pyar Kiya

The Rockstar actor said, “It wasn’t that I had become a star or I had landed that part. It was an early discussion, and I was majorly considered by Sooraj Barjatya’s father (Raj Kumar Barjatya) He had come to meet me; he didn’t cast me as such. I was in third year when this had happened. It wasn’t that big a deal at all; I don’t know why it was blown out of proportion, that I was just on the brink of becoming a star but then couldn’t.”

In the same interview with Times Now, Piyush Mishra revealed that several people around him wanted him to play the victim card and get publicity for losing the role to Salman Khan. Piyush said that he got a lot of work after this offer. Even if the actor had taken up the part, he believed he would’ve landed the role prematurely. The Tamasha star believes he wasn’t mentally, physically and emotionally ready to play the part. As a 26-year-old, Piyush thinks he wouldn’t have handled the success.

“Mera dimaag ud jaata (my mind would’ve blown). I would not have been able to handle that kind of stardom, and I accept it. I was not ready for it, so it is good this didn’t happen with me,” said Piyush Mishra.

