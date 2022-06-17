Veteran actor Piyush Mishra, who is appearing in a pivotal role in the latest released web series Salt City, shares how he only prefers to play a complex character that challenges him creatively.

The story of Salt City is set in Mumbai and revolves around a migrated family from Lucknow. Piyush is playing the patriarch of the Bajpaye family.

In conversation with IANS, the multi-talented actor, also an alumnus of National School Of Drama (NSD) shares what made Piyush Mishra choose the project.

Piyush Mishra told IANS: “It was a well-written story and for me writing matters. When it comes to my character, it is quite layered and filled with complexity. I am only interested in playing complex characters.”

Giving more insight he added, “My character is coming from Lucknow to Mumbai, with the hope to have a good life. Even though financially he has become stable and built a family with a wife, three children, emotionally all of them have drifted apart. Mumbai turned out a city for them that dissolved a lot of happiness from them. It is exactly what happens to salt, it gets dissolved into the water.”

“Mr Bajpaye is struggling to keep the family intact while finding it tough to hide a secret because as the secret comes out, the family falls apart. He also has an extramarital affair going on.”

Considering the fact that Piyush Mishra himself is also a migrant in Mumbai, as he lived in Gwalior and Delhi before coming to Mumbai for his career, is there any similarity that he can draw from his character Mr Bajpaie?

Piyush replied, “No, I think our journey is different. I am really happy here in Mumbai because the city has given me a lot. My growth as an artist has happened here. I am doing theatre, writing poetry, acting in films and doing my live performances. Creatively I am satisfied. My character in ‘Salt City’ is just the opposite, he is disappointed.”

The web series also features Divyenndu, Gauahar Khan, Navni Parihar, Esha Chopra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, among others.

Asked about what is the most challenging part of living in Mumbai for anyone coming from a small town, and Piyush Mishra replied, “The city is only for those who can deal with hardcore competition. It is a very fast-paced city. If you cannot groove with it, the city will take you in a different direction. You see, here in Mumbai, there are opportunities for a theatre artist like myself, a singer, dancer, actor or anyone for that matter because it is a hub of that.”

“But there are other distracting elements like addiction, alcohol, excessive freedom is also available. As a youngster if you are not focused, chances are, you get into the toxicity and never come out. It’s a double-edged sword,” the artist signed off.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Sunshine Productions and directed by Rishabh Anupam Sahay – Salt City streams on SonyLIV from June 16.

Piyush Mishra was last seen in web series named Illegal 2. As expected, the actor had received praises for his performance. Speaking of the films, he was last seen in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

