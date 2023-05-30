Director Onir, who has a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, ‘Pine Cone.’

The film serves as a powerful advocate for true representation of the LGBTQ community in cinema coming from lived experiences.

‘Pine Cone’ is set to open South Asia’s largest queer film festival, Kashish, on June 7, promising to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love, loss and desire.

As an out and proud gay man, Onir has dedicated his career to crafting narratives that celebrate the LGBTQ community and their journey towards love, equality and acceptance. ‘Pine Cone’ is yet another remarkable addition to his portfolio, exploring queer desire sans filters while challenging stereotypes.

The first poster for ‘Pine Cone’ offers a glimpse into the intense emotions that engulfs the film. Painted as an art piece, it features the lead actors Vidhur Sethi and Sahib Verma in an intimate and tender moment, symbolising the depth and complexity of the love and desire.

Onir recently took to Twitter and shared his views about the insider and outsider debate in the industry. He also expressed how it is a regular thing in the Hindi Film Industry and has been normalised to an extent one can’t imagine.

In a recent interview with Dax Shepherd, Priyanka Chopra said that some people tried to corner her in Bollywood, and that is when she exited and dug for career opportunities in Hollywood. This sparked outrage in the industry with rumours stating that PC has upset some big names and she may be ousted from her next project Jee Le Zara.

Now, filmmaker Onir, took to Twitter to validate Priyanka Chopra’s hard-hitting claims about the dark side of the industry. The director wrote, “A truth everyone is aware… once in a while the discourse surfaces, and then the world goes back to the same practices, and much of the media that criticises busy being paparazzi to star kids and media refusing to talk to “outsider” newcomers. While those successful ones get cleverly appropriated by the same people who have created these walls and the rest… keep trying to break the wall with studios/ platforms/financiers of how to become ‘viable’.”

