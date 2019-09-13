PICTURES: Shah Rukh Khan With Lil. Munchkin AbRam Bid Goodbye To Bappa!

Shah Rukh Khan and his little munchkin AbRam have always been excited to welcome Lord Ganesha into their house on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Last year SRK posted a cute video of AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha aka ‘Ganpati Pappa’ in their home and it was one warming picture.

Following the ritual, they brought in Lord Ganesha this year as well and Shah Rukh Khan yet again shared how they felicitated the Lord. He posted a few pictures of the celebration and we were able to spot AbRam in one of the photos as well.

He captioned the image as, “Pooja done….Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family.” Check out the picture right here:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film tanked at the box office and failed to impress the audience. Post the debacle, SRK fans are waiting for the actor to announce his next project. Although, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment is successfully producing new content. After the success of Badla, two new projects titled – Bard Of Blood and Betaal – will land on Netflix soon.

Bard Of Blood stars Emraan Hashmi and Made In Heaven actress Shobita Dhulipala. The trailer of the same left many impressed. As for Betaal, it is a horror series which will have an Indian village encounter zombies at the time of freedom fighting movement.

