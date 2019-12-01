Peeyu Datt Ke: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Much Awaited Song From Marjaavaan Is All Set To Be Unveiled

Fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh across the globe have proved their strength and power once again. Testimony of the same is on public demand Yo Yo Honey Singh’s upcoming song ‘Datt Ke’ is all set to release soon.

‘Peeyu Datt Ke’ song was the special number in the recently released film Marjaavaan but the song wasn’t featured in the film.

Interestingly, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s fans went crazy and demanded for the song to release soon owing to which makers of the film cleared the air and announced that the song isn’t scrapped and will be out soon.

Saving the best for the last, the multitalented singer took to his social media and shared the news with all his fans and he writes, “‘Save the best till last ?’ So here it is ‘Peeyu Datt Ke’ out soon”.

Recently, the singer performed at Galleria Al Maryah Island and witnessed immense fan frenzy at the live concert.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 in which he lifted the trophy as well for the music of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And this year too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now Peeyu Datt Ke.

Now Yo Yo Honey Singh’s future projects are making the fans excited already.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!