Shah Rukh Khan backed Kaamyaab which was headlined by Sanjay Mishra received critical acclaim when it released back in March. The Alchemist’s author Paulo Coelho has joined the line of fans for the film as he sings praises about it in his latest tweet.

Story of Kaamyaab revolves around the life of a veteran side-actor played by Sanjay Mishra. His past which he served entirely and dedicatedly to be a sidekick of lead heroes. He realises he is just one film away from doing 500 films in Bollywood.

Paulo Coelho took to Twitter and posted, “The producers thank you in the very 1st frame, @iamsrk . I am doing the same.

2 days ago a great Brazilian actor , Flavio Migliaccio, committed suicide, leaving a note on how the industry treats their artists.

This movie, labeled as “comedy”, is, in fact, the tragedy of Art.”

To which Shah Rukh Khan replied, “Saw the film when it was doing Festival rounds and it touched a chord with the whole team at @RedChilliesEnt Am so moved you appreciate. It’s a sad truth that character actors get forgotten. Look after yourself my friend and be safe & healthy.”

Well, this is not the first time Paulo Coelho has been impressed with a Shah Rukh Khan associated film. Both of them share a good friendship for years now. Meanwhile Kaamyaab made its digital premiere recently and has been reciveing love across.

