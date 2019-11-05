Yesterday the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh released the trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The trailer garnered almost 12 million views in less than a day. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is an adaptation of 1978 film by B R Chopra which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeet Kaur.

As soon as the trailer came out, a lot of people took to social media to share their views. While some people shared their excitement about the film, many slammed Kartik Aaryan and the makers for using a particular dialogue in it. In the trailer, the Luka Chuppi actor has a dialogue which goes – “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari, Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari, Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Receives Flak From Twitterati For The 'Balatkar' Dialogue
A lot of people took to their Twitter pages to express their anger over this particular dialogue and content shown in the trailer. One of the Twitteratti wrote, “The sickening pervasive misogyny that is increasingly becoming a trend in Bollywood is disturbing to day the least. Rape jokes, crass remarks about ‘obtaining’ sex from women as if that’s all that one can ‘get’ from the fairer sex….. what else is left? #PatiPatniAurWoh”

The movie is set to release on December 6, 2019.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know your comments in section below.

