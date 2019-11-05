Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Receives Flak From Twitterati For The ‘Balatkar’ Dialogue

Yesterday the makers of Pati Patni Aur Woh released the trailer of the film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The trailer garnered almost 12 million views in less than a day. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is an adaptation of 1978 film by B R Chopra which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeet Kaur.

As soon as the trailer came out, a lot of people took to social media to share their views. While some people shared their excitement about the film, many slammed Kartik Aaryan and the makers for using a particular dialogue in it. In the trailer, the Luka Chuppi actor has a dialogue which goes – “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari, Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari, Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai.”

A lot of people took to their Twitter pages to express their anger over this particular dialogue and content shown in the trailer. One of the Twitteratti wrote, “The sickening pervasive misogyny that is increasingly becoming a trend in Bollywood is disturbing to day the least. Rape jokes, crass remarks about ‘obtaining’ sex from women as if that’s all that one can ‘get’ from the fairer sex….. what else is left? #PatiPatniAurWoh”

The sickening pervasive misogyny that is increasingly becoming a trend in Bollywood is disturbing to day the least. Rape jokes, crass remarks about 'obtaining' sex from women as if that's all that one can 'get' from the fairer sex….. what else is left? #PatiPatniAurWoh — Rhea (@exultantdreamer) November 5, 2019

Not expecting @TheAaryanKartik to be the moral compass of the society but rape jokes aren't funny. #PatiPatniAurWoh makers, this is a dangerous trend. — Sampada Sharma (@sampadasharma29) November 5, 2019

I am an aspiring filmmaker taking a Screenwriting course. And I strongly condemn the views of writer, director and the producer of #PatiPatniAurWoh to write absolutely irresponsibly on marital rape. I request you to take that particular line out from the final cut.@TSeries — Kunal Domkawale (@_kudostweet_) November 5, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh its really bad to have such movies in the era of such beautiful message driven movies . We need to comeout of this and support orignal comedy. — Akanksha Saraswat (@asaraswat054) November 5, 2019

#PatiPatniAurWoh is a classic example of how insensitive bollywood is to important issues. @TheAaryanKartik needs to be very careful about the actual content of his monologues. This is not the Dada Kondke era anymore! — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) November 5, 2019

No one really gives a fuck about our online outrage for #PatiPatniAurWoh. If and when someone within the industry decides to fight against such crass content, we'll probably witness some change. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Divya Vinekar (@WannabeSanyasin) November 5, 2019

The movie is set to release on December 6, 2019.

