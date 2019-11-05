Angelina Jolie & Richard Madden Evacuated From The Sets Of The Eternals After A Bomb Detection

Actors Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were evacuated from the set of “The Eternals” after a bomb was found in the area.

According to a report in thesun.co.uk, the base on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura, had to be evacuated to allow bomb disposal experts to disarm the device. It is believed that it was left over from a Nazi World War II base, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“It was obviously terrifying — the bomb could have been there for decades untouched but who knows what might have happened if it was disturbed. Some of the biggest stars in the world were on set and nobody was taking any chances. Fortunately, experts dealt with it,” said a source.

Several onlookers said that panic quickly spread during shooting of “The Eternals” and “everyone was ordered back to a safe distance”.

Jolie, 44, and Madden, 33, play leaders Thena and Ikaris in the Marvel superhero movie. “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington has joined “The Eternals” as non-Eternal Dane Whitman.

It also stars Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee.

Director Chloe Zhao will be bringing the world of Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976, alive. It is about super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago. The film is slated to open in the US in 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!