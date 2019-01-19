Pati Patni Aur Woh Remake: Bhumi Pednekar Joins Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday

India’s two leading production houses, T-Series and BR Studios, had announced a while ago about coming together for a multiple film deal. First out of the association that goes on floors is Pati Patni Aur Woh that stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. In the adaptation of 1978 BR Chopra’s drama with the same title, Kartik will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi and Ananya for the first time.

Producers Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra who last produced Bhoothnath Returns are glad to have come back together for this film. While the core of the story remains the same, the makers have contemporized it to fit today’s audiences and situations. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film goes on floors in February while the team has already started prep.

Commenting on this association with BR Studios and bringing forth Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series says, “We had a great synergy with BR Studios when we worked on Bhoothnath Returns a few years ago. We are happy to produce Pati Patni aur Woh with them. Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story. We have worked with Kartik in SKTKS and we are glad that we are working again. Bhumi has proven what a fantastic actor she is while Ananya is new but audiences will fall in love with her. The film will so have great music.”

Commenting on this, Juno Chopra of BR Studios says, “We are extremely happy to associate with T-series and Bhushan Kumar for this film. Pati Patni Aur Woh was widely accepted when it was released and we believe that the subject still has the power to draw the audience to the theatres. We have treated it with a modern touch now and have a fantastic team to take our vision forward.”

“To bring this story to life we have our exciting cast of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday and can’t wait to see the magic they bring to these characters. The film will be helmed by the extremely talented director – Mudassar Aziz.”

