Pati Patni Aur Woh: Bhumi Pednekar Apologises For Hurting People’s Sentiments With Marital Rape Dialogue

This week started with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer getting released. A lot of people are enraged over dialogue from the film as they believe it is taking a dig at marital rape which is a serious issue.

In the trailer, Kartik’s character Chintu Tyagi has a dialogue which goes – “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bhikhari, biwi ko sex na dein toh hum atyachari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lein na toh balatkari bhi hum hain.”

In an interview with Zoom, Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Kartik’s wife’s character was asked about this dialogue and sexist tone of the film. The Son Chiriya actress said, “I would not have done Pati, Patni Aur Woh had it been a sexist film. I’ve said no to a lot of movies where they were ready to pay me shit tonnes of money. But I didn’t do those films and they have gone to become massive hits.”

The actress apologised for hurting people’s sentiments and said that it wasn’t their intention. Pednekar added, “I am a conscious person. I assure people that it is not a film that is taking a dig on marital rape. This is not what the film is. I think we have gone out of context. Of course, we have to sensitive about things. That’s where our responsibility comes in. But this film is truly empowering to women by the end of it. If we hurt anybody’s sentiments, we are sorry because that wasn’t the intention. Everybody who is involved in Pati Patni Aur Woh does not belong to that school and thought process.”

There are reports that after the severe backlash received for the marital rape dialogue, the makers are planning to edit it out from the film. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the screens on December 6, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!