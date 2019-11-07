Disha Patani Calls Salman Khan A Santa Claus Yet Again & The Reason Is Legit!

Disha Patani is super excited about her second film with Salman Khan titled, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress worked with Khan for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat this year.

It is truly a great kick in Disha’s career to be Salman’s leading heroine in his 2020 release. The actors have started shooting for the film last week and shared a few pics on their social media pages.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the MS Dhoni movie actress called Salman Khan a ‘Santa Claus’. Disha Patani told the daily, “I’m super excited to share screen space with Salman sir again, and that too in a different avatar. He’s like Santa Claus in so many ways; he brings joy and happiness to his fans all across the world, and not only that, this year he has the perfect Christmas gift.”

Previously, during Bharat promotions too, Disha had called Salman a Santa Claus, who’s always helping people on sets all the time. Furthermore, Disha Patani revealed that when she was offered to play the leading role in Radhe and she and the production were happy and excited. When asked about the best thing about working with Salman, the actress said that she can’t just choose one thing.

The Baaghi actress said, “Salman sir is one of the most humble and kind people I’ve ever come across. There’s this aura about him that makes you feel comfortable around him even though he’s one of the biggest superstars in India. Watching him work is nothing short of inspiring. So to sum up, I can’t decide on any one specific thing!”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being helmed by PrabhuDheva and also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role.

