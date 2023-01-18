Shah Rukh Khan is known for his acting skills, entertaining power, the stardom, his kind heart and gestures, and well, the list can go on. However, it’s just not that, he is also known for his wit. Time and again he has given back to the trolls with his sarcastic comments, now as the release date of his upcoming film Pathaan is coming closer, SRK took a dig at himself and stated that the audience can expect a ‘good movie’ from him. Scroll below to find out!

SRK after four years is going to return on the big screens (even though he was seen in a few more movies as cameos, but those weren’t enough), and we can’t wait for it to release. Apart from Pathaan, on the work front, he also has Rajkumar Hirani‘s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in his pipeline.

Pathaan’s release date is just around the corner, and Shah Rukh Khan is doing everything in his power to promote the film at its best. Now, in a recent conversation about Pathaan, as shared by YRF’s YouTube channel, Shah Rukh Khan was asked what the audience can expect from the film. To this, the ‘sarcasm king’ responded with his wit and humour.

Talking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, “To be honest it’s been a long time since I have entertained people with a ‘good film’. So, I think this one will and it’s an action film its close to my heart, All of my films are.” It seemed like he hinted at his last released movie Zero, which sinked terribly at the box office. Check out the video as shared by a fan page on Twitter;

Well, nobody can take up a dig on themself and be sarcastic about it other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. Pathaan is set to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from him, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments!

