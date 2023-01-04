Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham is one of the most anticipated movies in recent times. And fans like us (read crazy) can’t wait to watch our favourite actor SRK on the big screens after four long years. Honestly, his cameos last year were good but not satisfactory. Now, it’s time for him to sprinkle his magic once again. However, the trailer is still yet to be released but it seems a clip from the trailer has been released and is going viral on Twitter. Scroll below to check it out!

Apart from Pathaan, SRK has a lineup of projects which is a good news for every SRK fan. On the work front, he will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to Pathaan’s trailer being leaked. A Twitter account posted a clip where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen beating the sh*t out of the baddies in a grueling mood, claiming that the trailer has been leaked. As soon as the video was out, it grabbed every headline and started to trend everywhere.

Here’s the video:

If you watch the video closely, even though Shah Rukh Khan can be seen having the same kind of hair as Pathaan, the video is heavily edited. So is it really Pathaan’s trailer that has been leaked? Well, no. The video that is going viral everywhere is a clip from SRK’s latest Thumbs Up ad where he can also be seen kicking some a** in his Pathaan getup, and the netizens have also confirmed it. Fans dropped comments like “Thumbs up ka add hai …” on the video.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan has been going through some controversy every now and then ever since its first song Besharam Rang has been released. Even then, we can’t wait to fasten our seatbelts and watch out for the bad weather that Pathaan is supposed to bring! What about you? Let us know in the comments!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Legend Of Maula Jatt Box Office History! 100 Crore+ Just In Pakistan Seals The Astonishing Fate Of Fawad Khan Starrer Worldwide

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News