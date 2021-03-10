On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the makers of Sania released the trailer of the Parineeti Chopra starrer. Based on the life of India’s badminton champion, Saina Nehwal, the film’s teaser and poster released a while ago, and the actress received some severe backlash and trolling for her portrayal.

During a recent media meet, the actress was asked her views on the negative comments and online trolling she received for the film’s teaser and poster. Her answer is proof that nothing can keep her down – check out her response.

Replying to the question, Parineeti Chopra said, “Main actually bohot alag dimaag ki hoon. Agar mujhe lagta hai ki jo koi bol raha hai, woh sahi bol raha hai, toh main unko bolti hoon, ‘Haan, tum bilkul sahi bol rahe ho and I agree with you.’ Jab mujhe pata hai ki koi sirf bolne ke liye bol raha hai toh main unko ignore kar deti hoon (Actually, I think very differently. If I feel that the criticism is correct, I say, ‘Yes, you are right and I agree with you.’ But if I know that someone is criticising just for the sake of it, I ignore them).”

Parineeti Chopra further continued, “Main apna mind use karti hoon ki trolling mein kuch dum hai aur mujhe kuch karne ki zaroorat hai uss baare mein ya phir aise bolne ke liye bol rahe hai (I use my mind to see if there is any merit to the trolling and whether it is worth doing something about it).”

Talking about the film, Saina traces the journey of the ace Indian badminton champion Saina Nehwal, who is inspirational to the youth of the country. The film is produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar & Front Foot Pictures’ Sujay Jairaj & Rasesh Shah. It releases on March 26, 2021.

