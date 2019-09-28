Parineeti Chopra On Her New Plush Home: “I Love My New Place!”

Parineeti Chopra has had her hands full this year. The bubbly young star has finished shooting for her latest film and will now move into a plush new home in Khar West. Decorated with artwork and other collector’s items that she’s personally curated from all over the world, and located in a green lane and a new housing complex, Parineeti has moved in here immediately after returning from the The Girl on The Train shoot in United Kingdom.

“I love my new place!”, says Parineeti, “I have been wanting a larger, more warmer and homely space for some time now. I have been neck deep in work as I was constantly shooting for films and endorsements, and my work commitments had made it difficult to focus on house hunting and on finding my choice of decor.

I’m in love with my new pad. It’s a reflection of me and I can’t wait to show it to my friends. It’s all finally done and I have moved in! Bits and pieces in the house reflect my persona and my love for travel and I am looking forward to adding more personalisation to this place soon.”

Parineeti has wrapped up filming for the Girl on the Train remake by Ribhu Dasgupta. She will soon begin shooting for the Saina Nehwal biopic directed by Amole Gupte. She has been training non stop in badminton and prepping intensely for this part.

