Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest release ‘OMG 2’, has talked about his relationship with his co-actor Akshay Kumar, who he says recommended his name for the movie.

‘OMG 2‘ was the second time Pankaj and Akshay were seen together on the silver screen. The two had earlier worked in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, which released in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi in a conversation with IANS said: “It was great working with him the second time. My name in the film was recommended by him only.”

“The relationship is strong with him and he is a very hard working actor. He has worked beautifully in the film. I have seen it, that’s why I am saying it. I have a great relationship with him and I believe him and admire him,” he said.

‘OMG 2’ released alongside ‘Gadar 2’ starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel on August 11. Upon its release the film collected Rs 10.26 crore on day 1.

However the film is now inching towards Rs 100 crore as on it’s fifth day the film has managed Rs 79.47.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#OMG2 continues to win hearts and mint money, after the big jump on #IndependenceDay… Will hit CENTURY ( 100 crore) in Weekend 2… Fri 10.26 crore, Sat 15.30 crore, Sun 17.55 crore, Mon 12.06 crore, Tue 17.10 crore, Wed 7.20 crore. Total: ₹ 79.47 crore. #India biz.”

Akshay on Thursday took to Twitter, now known as X, to thank everyone for loving the films.

He wrote: “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार #Gadar2 in cinemas and #OMG2 in cinemas.”

Must Read: RRR Director SS Rajamouli Told Aamir Khan He Was Overacting In Laal Singh Chaddha, His Cousin Said “He Went Over The Top, Laal Wasn’t A Jerk” But AK Was “Isko Bhi Lag Raha Toh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News