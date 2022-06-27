From playing Kaleen Bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur’ to the power hungry Godman Guruji in ‘Sacred Games’ and the cheeky lawyer Madhav Mishra in ‘Criminal Justice’, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi credits his growth and popularity to the digital space.

What if there was no OTT?

In a conversation with IANS, Pankaj said: “If there was no OTT, then there would have been a fight still going on with me. I wouldn’t have got any reach. OTT only gave me space because there is importance of content and stories and not actors that much.”

He credits his popularity to the web space.

“Whatever I am, it is because of my stories and the characters that I have played. I am a very small person but my characters and stories are very big… The growth that I have had is all because of OTT,” he added.

Pankaj‘s latest release is ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’, which hit the big screen on June 24. He will next be seen in ‘Fukrey 3’.

It took Pankaj Tripathi almost two decades to reach where he is today in the world of cinema. However, the acclaimed actor said that if he wasn’t in the world of showbiz, he would have been a farmer or would have made a career in politics.

Called as one of Hindi cinema’s finest actors, Pankaj is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’, a dark humour-laced satire inspired by true events.

What would have he done if he was not into the field of acting?

In a conversation with IANS, he said: “Farmer… My father was that and that was my ancestral work. I would’ve done farming.”

“Or maybe since I was a student politician I would probably have been in politics. I dona�t know,” he added.

