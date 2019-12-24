Panga Actress Kangana Ranaut Opts For A Creative Promotional Activity; Sells Tickets On CST Station

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday surprised fans when she made a surprise appearance at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the avatar of a ticket seller.

Videos doing the rounds show Kangana giving away railway tickets to people from a counter at the station.

Kangana’s gesture is a part of the promotional activity for her upcoming film “Panga“, which as the actress playing a mother who is also a Kabbadi player.

For Monday’s gig, Kangana was dressed in a floral printed salwar kameez.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga is about a former Indian Kabaddi women team captain who is now a wife and a mom. The film talks about how she takes a Panga of making a comeback as a Kabaddi player against all odds.

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari spoke about working with Kangana Ranaut recently and said, “Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realised that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life”. Panga is the first collaboration between Ashwiny and Kangana, and the two bonded really well, both on and off the sets.”

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. It is scheduled to release on January 24.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!