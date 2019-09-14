OMG: Irrfan Khan Spotted On A Wheel Chair While Making An Exit From Mumbai Airport

One of Bollywood’s finest actors, Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with the dreaded Neuroendocrine tumour last year. The Maqbool actor, back then, quickly left for London for his treatment.

After successful treatment the actor had returned back to the bay to face the camera, and was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking healthy as before. The actor soon began shooting for Maddock Film’s Angrezi Meduin, a sequel to his much-loved 2017’s Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Dimple Kapadia among others in pivotal roles.

While the shot of the film was happening in London the cast and crew return to Mumbai after a wrap. However, fans have got all worked up as Irrfan was spotted exiting the airport on a wheel chair. The Piku actor was visibly uncomfortable being papped and hid his face with his jacket to avoid the hounding paparazzi at the airport.

A certain source had been quoted by Spotboye revealing that while having free time on the sets of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan was caught re-reading scripts to some of his best old works. The source revealed, “Irrfan is extremely fond of studying material. He loves reading scripts and has a great passion to study it and have his perspective on it. He has a knack to understand and visualise a script much ahead. Since he’s been back and has resumed work, he’s been spending a lot of his time with his passion. He’s been reading some of the scripts of his past work as a study for storytelling and to be rooted in his past work. It gives him motivation and inspiration for his work that he’s looking forward to”.

Well we hope that the actor has not gotten seriously ill and will soon get back to the best of his health.

