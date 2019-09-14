BREAKING! Ranu Mondal FINALLY Clarifies The Rumour Of Salman Khan Gifting Her A House

Along with Ranu Mondal’s melodious voice, there have been way many rumours that also are making headlines since last few weeks. Himesh Reshammiya gave her a chance to sing in his film, and her voice is all over the social media now.

But, amidst all these true stories there were rumours of Salman Khan gifting a house to Ranu Mondal. It was also been reported that she’s been gifted a car from him. But, the lady herself has denied all the rumours in a recent interview.

In a video interview with Navbharat Times, she was seen saying, “No! If it’s about gifting a house, Salman Khan would’ve made an announcement about it. If not this, he would’ve said that he’s gifting it to a friend or something related. But, till he doesn’t officially announce anything, it would be wrong to assume things.”

She also added, “I didn’t tell anyone to help me and I’ll not ask for any help from Salman Khan too. At first, when I heard these rumours, I thought it could be true or not. I also heard him gifting me a Red car, there were a lot of them. But, I would’ve trusted the news only if Salman had contacted me directly.”

Himesh Reshammiya, recently said netizens have misunderstood Lata Mangeshkar’s views on Ranu Mondal, adding that it is important for an artiste to draw inspiration from someone. “I feel we have to see in which connotation Lata ji has made that statement. I feel when you start copying another singer then it doesn’t work that well. But I also feel that taking inspiration from someone else is really important,” said Himesh, during the launch of a new song on Wednesday.

Singer Ranu Mondal also attended the event. Himesh added: “Kumar Sanu always tells that he is inspired by Kishore Kumar. Similarly, we all are inspired by people in some way or the other. When I started singing songs in high pitch then people criticised me, terming it as nasal singing. But if you look at the international scene, it has become a common trait.”

