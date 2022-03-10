Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer ‘Om: The Battle Within’ is finally set to release in theatres this July.

Advertisement

Producers Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan have officially announced the release date of the film. It is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 1.

Advertisement

The Kapil Verma directorial marks the very first association of Aditya and Sanjana as a lead pair. The action thriller with stylized high octane action sequences will have Aditya and Sanjana in a never seen before avatar.

Taking to his social media, Aditya shared a new poster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @adityaroykapur

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, Aditya-led ‘OM -The Battle Within’ is directed by Kapil Verma.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sajana Sanghi, the film is all set to release on July 1, 2022.

Must Read: When Tiger Shroff Opened Up About Hrithik Roshan Dating Disha Patani’s Rumour & Said “Not Just HR Sir, Every Star Faces…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube