Nysa Devgn’s Uncanny Resemblance To Her Mother Kajol In These Pictures Are Unmissable!

Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite husband Ajay Devgn. Directed by Om Raut, the film did excellent business at the box office. And just recently, we saw Kajol in a short film titled Devi which also starred Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan and fetched an amazing response by netizens.Kajol shared pictures of the daughter, Nysa on her Instagram and she looks just like her.

Nysa is wearing a shiny faune lehenga with embellished and sequined V-blouse neck. Nysa paired it with heavy jhumkas and centre-parted hair.

She kept her makeup really subtle with neutral hues on eyes and nude glossy lips with lots of highlighter. Isn’t she already a star in the making! Kajol shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine.

#babygirl #allmine #smilemore”.

We all know that Kajol is a doting mother to Nysa and an 8-year-old son, Yug. The reason we don’t see Kajol that often on screen these days is because she wants to be there for her kids while they’re growing up. She has been pretty vocal about her parenting skills and we love her even more for being so grounded and a normal cool mum which everyone can relate with!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!