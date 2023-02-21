Ajay Devgn’s dotting daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most adored star kids but we have to admit that she has to often face the wrath of being popular. Well, she often makes headlines for her party pictures. However, recently, she was seen in a completely different avatar as she stepped out in traditionals to support a noble cause. Now, a video from the event is going viral, where she is struggling to speak in Hindi & netizens just can’t stop reacting to it. Scroll below to read!

Nysa has a dedicated fanbase on social media and her fans never leave a chance to shower love on her. In fact, she is also Pap’s favourite wherever she goes, they follow. On Monday, she stepped out in a yellow suit and completed the look with a bindi to attend an event for underprivileged students in Ahmednagar. She interacted with the kids also clicked pictures with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nysa Devgan recently ditched her diva avatar and opted for a simple look for a noble cause. She attended an event for underprivileged students. She inaugurated the digital libraries, and distributed books, and sports kits to the students. As soon as the video and pictures surfaced on the internet her fans lauded her. However, in of the viral videos, she can be seen struggling to speak in Hindi. The video caught the attention of netizens, and they were quick to react.

Check out the video below:

Though Nysa Devgan received praise from her fans for talking about the importance of education, there was a set of people who brutally trolled her for not being able people to speak Hindi.

One of the users wrote, “Such people think they are too posh to speak in Hindi. They look down at people who converse in Hindi or any other regional language.”

“Fame aur paise ka chakkar hai babu bhaiya.”

“Oh nooooo. A nepo kid turned out to be an idiot?? Holy heck!!! What a shock?”

“This will be the dialogue delivery in the forthcoming Hindi films.”

“Mujhe maalum hai ki aap kabhi padhan band mat karo” Bro what?”

Another wrote, “I don’t know how these kids go to the fanciest schools and turn up with such skills. I studied in a government school and could speak 3 regional languages by age 15.”

In fact, many mocked and said this is how they used to behave during their viva exams. However, many came out in her support and said that Ajay and Kajol should prepare her, this way only her image is getting tarnished.

What are your thoughts on Nysa Devgan’s viral video? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Media Portal Saying She’s ‘Jealous’ As Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress: “Bikau Mafia PR Se Jealous Or Mad Bolke Discredit Kardo…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News