Nysa Devgan Engages In Rural Welfare Work Along With Dad Ajay Devgn's NY Foundations

Bollywood actor-filmmaker-entrepreneur Ajay Devgn has been spearheading various social-work initiatives across the country under the aegis of their social-work wing NY Foundations. Even his daughter Nysa Devgan joins him in the social work.

These initiatives include feeding the underprivileged, vaccination camps during the pandemic, paying for medical aid, studies and providing widows in Punjab a means of livelihood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, NY Foundations tied up with Shri Pradeep Lokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.

Ajay‘s daughter Nysa Devgan, who is keen to work closely in rural areas and also encourage children in primary and secondary schools to get education/recreation benefits, took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and also distribute sports kits to the students of a few schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district.

Nysa personally interacted with over 200 students and was impressed with their inclination towards studies and sports activities.

Must Read: Dhoom Franchise Will Not Merge With Tiger, War & Pathaan: “Aditya Chopra Wants To Grow Them Separately”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News