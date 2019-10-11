Nusrat Jahan Opens Up About Criticism For Participating In Durga Puja Celebrations

Actor turned Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan, recently celebrated Durga Puja and was criticized by the Islamic clerics. Nusrat has now opened up about the remarks and this is what she has to say.

Nusrat during the recent festive was seen celebrating Durga Puja. Her videos dancing on the tunes of Dhak and also playing Sindoor Khela. But for the unreserved, we would like to let you know that Nusrat belonged to the Muslim community before her marriage to Nikhil Jain which brought a lot of criticism to her.

According to the Islamic clerics, Nusrat brought a bad name to their religion and they urged her to change her name. Nusrat while talking to the media said that she respects all religions. “I have already sent a message to the people that nothing matters more than humanity and love. I am god’s special child and respect humanity and love more than anything. I respect all religions.”

When she was asked to comment on the cleric’s statement she said, “I am engrossed in so much happiness and festivities today that I do not want to talk about the negative things.”

Nusrat has been in news since she married Nikhil. The marriage was a much talked about affair but also has people slamming it then too. She was then slammed for being a Muslim and marrying a Hindu.

