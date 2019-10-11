Laal Kaptaan: It Took Saif Ali Khan Two Hours To Get Ready For His Role As A Naga Sadhu

Saif Ali Khan impressed the audience with his performance in Sacred Games but no one knew what was coming. Saif recently shared the trailer of his upcoming film Laal Kaptaan and amazed everyone with his look. Saif will be seen as a Naga Sadhu in the film and he recently revealed that it took him two hours every day to get into the look of his character.

In a video released by the makers of the film, we can see Saif speak about his character and how it took him really long for the make-over. He revealed that this is the first time he sat for so long to get ready. The film’s director is also seen speaking about the team’s efforts and how fascinating it was to see Saif undergo the long make-up sessions.

The director, Navdeep Singh also talked about the Saif’s physical transformation required for the film, Saif’s horse-riding skills and sword fighting. Singh also explained all the aspects which added to his character and how it came out really well. Saif went through vigorous training and make-over to get the character and is seen learning sword fighting, exercising by the river and what not.

Check out the video right here:

Laal Kaptaan also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sonakshi Sinha, Zoya Hussain, and Manav Vij in prominent roles. Zoya essays the role of a widow while Deepak essays the role of a tracker. Manav is the antagonist in the film. Sonakshi’s character has been kept under wraps to create suspense.

Directed by Navdeep Singh, Laal Kaptaan is a vengeance thriller, which tells the saga of a Naga Sadhu who is also a bounty hunter. The film is co-produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s banner Colour Yellow Productions. The film will release on October 18.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!