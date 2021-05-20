Nushrratt Bharuccha & Her Brave Career Choices From 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' To 'Ajeeb Daastaans' Prove That She's A Bundle Of Talent

A journey that started almost a decade ago with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, the determined Nushrratt Bharuccha has come a long way with a backing of skills, resilience and passion for acting. The actress broke her own image from a type-casted role of a glamourous uptight girl, credit of which goes to her love towards her craft.

Today, Nushrratt has broken out of her image of the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama girl’. The actress has done a range of roles over the years. Playing a mean, foxy girl like Neha, Nushrratt really aced it. Her portrayal of a girl like that was so convincing and influential that the audiences felt that the actress carries the same attitude in real life too, which Nushrratt herself revealed in a recent interview.

The girl who started off with out-and-out commercial films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, could have easily submerged herself in such roles. But Nushrratt Bharuccha decided to explore her abilities as an actor and made brave choices. With ‘meaningful’ cinema, she’s inched her way forward. Attempting films like Chhalaang, Ajeeb Daastaans and a couple of others in the making, she’s soon proving that she’s got more talent than what meets the eyes.

With her career choices, Nushrratt Bharuccha has proved that she can do justice to any character she wants to. Even her recent films are a telling tale of her grit, and that she’s keen to leave a mark behind.

In future too, we will see Nushrratt leading the way, in films like, ‘Chhorrii’, ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Hurdang’, all performance-centric, showing us how the actress is creating her own journey with valiant choices.

