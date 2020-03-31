NOT Salman Khan’s Radhe But This Film To Be Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla’s Next?

After winning the Superhit reality show Big Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has numerous opportunities in his kitty. The actor’s lot of projects are on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, adding that he is waiting for the health crisis to pass so that he can get back to work. After the rumours of him signing a Bollywood film, the actor has addressed those rumours in an interview.

There were many reports claiming that Sidharth Shukla has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie, and has started prepping for it. When asked about the reports, Sidharth said, “When I am ready to announce my next project, I will definitely let you guys know. As of now rumours shall be rumours and there are so many floating.”

Sidharth Shukla told IANS, “At this point, due to the virus, a lot of projects are on hold but I’m hoping that once the world has combated this virus, I can be back to work and entertaining my audience”.

Recently the actor has featured in the music video of singer Darshan Rawal’s new number, Bhula dunga, along with Shehnaaz Gill, also a housemate on the show and his close friend.

