Not Fear Of Negative Roles But Ajay Devgn Declined Indian 2 For THIS Reason!

Ajay Devgn fans couldn’t contain their happiness after the rumours of the actor making a Tamil debut with Shankar’s Indian 2 broke out. However, recently in an interview during the Total Dhamaal promotions, the Singham actor has quashed all the reports and provided the actual reason why he declined the role.

In a report by leading daily mid-day, the actor has revealed that he wished to be a part of the Indian 2 but that couldn’t happen due to the unavailability of dates. “I would have loved to do Shankar’s movie, but I didn’t have the dates. He wanted to shoot the movie right now. [But] I am stuck with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” Ajay shared.

There were also rumours that Ajay let go of the role because he didn’t wish to play the antagonist. He cleared the air to that by saying, “For an artiste, there are no shades of grey, black or white – the more layers you have in a role, the better it is. I loved doing movies like Khakee (2004) and Company (2002) where my negative characters were appreciated. I would love to play such roles again. [Having said that], I cannot say if it [the part in Indian 2] was grey or not because I am not doing it now; it’s somebody else’s role.” Now that’s some noble words!

Meanwhile, Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy flick, Total Dhamaal, which is slated to hit the theatres on 22nd Feb 2019.

