Nora Fatehi Turns The HOTTEST Lifeguard In This Latest Picture

Bollywood superdancer Nora Fatehi has set the mercury soaring once again, this time with a new picture where she transforms into a sizzling red-hot Barbie.

In her latest image on Instagram, Nora is seen in a bright red tank top and a red cap captioned “lifeguard”, and a bubblegum pink wig. The ensemble makes her look like a stunning Barbie doll.

“Are you guys ready for Noriana’s hot girl summer?” she captioned the pic.

Currently, Nora is enjoying the success of her latest music video “Pachtaoge“, opposite Vicky Kaushal and sung by Arijit Singh. Her new dance number, “O saki saki,” in “Batla House” has also been a rage.

From work front, the gorgeous actress-dancer will be seen next in choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D’souza’s dance based film, Street Dancer 3D. The film has Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan and the gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor in lead role.The film also stars Prabhudeva, Aparshakti Khurrana, Raghav Juyal along-with others in major roles.

Street Dancer 3D is slated for release on 24th January 2020

