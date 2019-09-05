Thala Ajith To Star In The Tamil Remake Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15?

Tollywood superstar Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith who was last seen on big screens as a fierce lawyer in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of 2016 Bollywood release Pink, may soon be signing in yet another Tamil remake of a Hindi film.

The film that we are talking about is Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana starrer critically hit film, Article 15. If reports are to believed, producer Boney Kapoor has acclaimed the rights of the original and also have approached Ajith for the lead character in the Tamil remake.

If everything goes right, then it will be for the third time Ajith and Boney will be working together, as the duo after collaborating for Nerkonda Paarvai, are currently working for yet to be titled project, an action-adventure.

Reportedly, one may also get to see Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in a negative role in the action flick.

However, as if now, an official confirmation about the Tamil remake of Article 15 is yet to be made by Ajith and Boney.

The original film dealt with Article 15 of Constitution Of India, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, caste, sex, race or place of birth.

The Bollywood release was directed by Anubhav Sinha.

