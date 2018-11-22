Taking the internet down with her sexy dance moves and hot beauty, Nora Fatehi has mesmerized her fans with her dance numbers. Starting form ‘Manohari’ to her latest hit ‘Kamaraiya’, the actress surely inspired a lot of her fans with her killer moves.

Talking about inspiration, the performer is now taking a step forward as she is debuting as a singer with the Arabic version of ‘Dilbar’ along with performing on the same. ‘Dilbar’ was indeed a blockbuster song and became the party anthem of the year. The song indeed got Nora all the appreciation and love from her fans for such a brilliant performance.

With that, it was no surprise when the actress came out with the news of making an Arabic version of the song for her fans back in her home town. Adding cherry to the cake is the fact that she will also be lending her voice in that song.

What is even more delightful is that we have these exclusive pictures of the song recording and its only making us more excited for the song to finally release.