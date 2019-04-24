No Scenes With Alia Bhatt In Takht, Reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand of CNN News18 spoke about a lot of things including Taimur Ali Khan and her upcoming projects.

Kareena spoke about motherhood and how the circle of life has fully changed after Taimur is born. Kareena’s schedule seems pretty busy this year, she has a lot on her platter already. She just finished the first schedule of ‘Good News’ and is spending some time with family. On being asked about her movie with Irrfan Khan ‘Angrezi Medium’ she cleared the air and told Rajeev that she is not romantically paired opposite to him. She further said, “. It’s a small but interesting role. I wanted to get out of my comfort zone that would throw me into the film milieu. It’s all a different world to be part of, so that’s interesting.”

Rajeev then asked about sharing the screen with Alia in Takht to which she replied, “No scenes with Alia. It’s just like Udta Punjab”.

Talking about Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena mentioned, “He’s a terror, very naughty. If I may say, he’s exactly like his father. Right now he’s just going through the phase where he tells everyone ‘don’t do this’, because he has been told that often.”

She however also added, “I’m his mother. I always want to bite his bum, kiss him and cuddle him. Saif says I do that a lot, but I told him that with Taimur, I don’t know till when will I be doing that.”

She also spoke about the young, talented actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal. she said, “It’s a special film because it’s going to be a first for all of us. I only know that I better be on my toes. It’s as though they are professionally scrubbed and trained to face the camera. They make every emotion and move look real.”

Seems like Kareena is on a roll and we can’t wait to watch more interviews where she is talking about Taimur!

